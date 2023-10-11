JPMorgan Chase Offers Private-Markets Fund Tailored to Individual Investors

Other than institutional investors, only the bank’s qualified individual clients, or people in the U.S. with a net worth of at least $2.2 million, or who have committed at least $1.1 million to J.P. Morgan Investment Management or another registered investment adviser can get into the fund. Class I shares require a $1 million minimum commitment, while the fund’s Class D and S shares require at least $25,000 investments.

