JPMorgan, Citi tell staff not to poach clients from banks under stress2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:54 AM IST
As a series of US lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths JPMorgan and Citigroup warned employees: do not make it worse
NEW YORK : As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc warned employees: do not make it worse.
