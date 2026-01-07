logoGlobal

JPMorgan cuts all ties with proxy advisers in industry first

Jack Pitcher, The Wall Street Journal
2 min read7 Jan 2026, 05:49 PM IST
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been a critic of proxy advisers.(REUTERS)
The bank’s asset and wealth-management units will use an in-house, AI-powered platform to cast shareholder votes.

JPMorgan Chase’s asset-management unit is cutting all ties with proxy advisory firms effective immediately, amping up the pressure on an industry that recently has come into the Trump administration’s crosshairs.

The unit, among the world’s largest investment firms with more than $7 trillion in client assets, has to vote shares in thousands of companies. This coming proxy season, it will start using an internal artificial-intelligence-powered platform it is calling Proxy IQ to assist on U.S. company votes, according to a memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.

The bank will use the platform to manage the votes and the AI also will analyze data from more than 3,000 annual company meetings and provide recommendations to the portfolio managers, the memo said, replacing the typical roles of proxy advisers.

JPMorgan thinks it is the first large investment firm to entirely stop using external proxy advisers, which provide much of the industry’s plumbing, the memo said. It previously had said it would stop using advisers for vote recommendations, relying on its in-house stewardship team instead.

The firms, such as Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, offer research, advice, and voting infrastructure to investment firms that need to cast thousands of shareholder votes each year.

Their voting recommendations have long drawn the ire of corporate CEOs and other critics who claim they hold undue influence on shareholder votes and have business models that create conflicts of interest. In December, an executive order from the Trump administration called for securities and antitrust regulators to probe proxy advisers.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been one of the most outspoken critics, telling an industry gathering last spring that proxy advisers are “incompetent” and “should be gone and dead, done with.”

ISS and Glass Lewis effectively form a duopoly in advising institutional investors on corporate-governance matters. Large investment managers have dedicated teams to research and make proxy voting decisions, but smaller firms often rely more heavily on adviser services.

In a statement on last month’s executive order, ISS said that it doesn’t dictate or set corporate-governance standards and its sophisticated institutional investor clients make their own decisions. Glass Lewis, meanwhile, recently said it would no longer offer its “benchmark” voting recommendations to clients starting in 2027, referring to the firm’s main vote recommendations that are distributed broadly, focusing on tailored advice to individual clients instead.

Write to Jack Pitcher at jack.pitcher@wsj.com

