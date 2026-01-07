JPMorgan Chase’s asset-management unit is cutting all ties with proxy advisory firms effective immediately, amping up the pressure on an industry that recently has come into the Trump administration’s crosshairs.
JPMorgan cuts all ties with proxy advisers in industry first
SummaryThe bank’s asset and wealth-management units will use an in-house, AI-powered platform to cast shareholder votes.
