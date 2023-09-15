JPMorgan plans to finance startups in India, expand beyond dealmaking: Report1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
JPMorgan plans to work with companies that are pioneers in their sectors, developing new products or services, and is targeting companies with a large consumer orientation in India, as well as abroad, Kaustubh Kulkarni, the senior country officer for India said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is looking to help finance the growing pool of startups in India, its senior official told Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message