comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 09:37:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.15 0.38%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 440.85 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.45 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.95 -0.44%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.7 0.17%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  JPMorgan plans to finance startups in India, expand beyond dealmaking: Report
Back

JPMorgan plans to finance startups in India, expand beyond dealmaking: Report

 1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST Livemint

JPMorgan plans to work with companies that are pioneers in their sectors, developing new products or services, and is targeting companies with a large consumer orientation in India, as well as abroad, Kaustubh Kulkarni, the senior country officer for India said.

The New York-based bank JPMorgan opened new offices in Mumbai last month.Premium
The New York-based bank JPMorgan opened new offices in Mumbai last month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is looking to help finance the growing pool of startups in India, its senior official told Bloomberg.

The bank plans to work with companies that are pioneers in their sectors, developing new products or services, and is targeting companies with a large consumer orientation in India, as well as abroad, Kaustubh Kulkarni, the senior country officer for India said.

“We want to be there first with those companies," Kulkarni said in an interview to Bloomberg.

The New York-based bank JPMorgan opened new offices in Mumbai last month.

JPMorgan has focused on building deeper, more expansive relationships with clients over the last four or five years, and that’s bearing fruit, Kulkarni told Bloomberg. 

The engagement with startups mirrors the bank’s efforts to have broad-based relationships with mid-sized and large corporate clients that go beyond investment banking, according to Kulkarni, the Bloomberg report said.

“We do not want to just do transaction-based engagement but want to understand how we can offer products and services which are relevant to the global market and not offer only investment-banking services," said Kulkarni, who is also the bank’s vice chair for Asia-Pacific.

Business services outsourcing, manufacturing, energy transition and green energy are sectors that will potentially see flows of tens of billions of dollars in the next few years, and the bank is focused on building relationships in these areas, Kulkarni told Bloomberg.

Outsourcing from the US and Europe will continue to be a growth story, driving employment in urban areas, he added.

“Our business and our entire focus absolutely is wholesale," Kulkarni said. “There is a lot to be done in the wholesale banking business, and we are just scratching the surface."

JPMorgan ranks first for stock sales this year, up from sixth place for all of 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App