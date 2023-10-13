JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon: ‘This May Be the Most Dangerous Time the World Has Seen in Decades’

The bank said its third-quarter profit rose 35%, boosted again by rising interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase said its third-quarter profit rose 35%, boosted again by rising interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank’s income hit $13.15 billion, up from $9.74 billion a year ago. That amounted to $4.33 per share, beating the $3.95 per share that analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Revenue rose 22% from a year earlier to $39.87 billion. That slightly beat the $39.63 billion analysts had expected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nation’s largest bank, JPMorgan has benefited from its size and perceived safety.

CEO Jamie Dimon said Friday that U.S. households and businesses remain generally healthy. But he warned about government deficits and that interest rates could further rise. Dimon said the war in Ukraine and fighting in Israel “may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships."

“This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades," he said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For now, the bank has continued to benefit from the Federal Reserve’s rapid increase in interest rates. While smaller banks have struggled more to keep depositors from chasing higher rates elsewhere, JPMorgan has charged more on loans while increasing the payouts for deposits more slowly, creating blockbuster revenues.

JPMorgan made $22.73 billion in net interest income, what it earns on loans minus what it pays on deposits. That was up 30% from a year ago and up 4% from the prior quarter, marking a fourth-straight record.

Net interest margin rose to 2.72% from 2.62% in the second quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were signs JPMorgan’s gains would moderate soon, as expected for most of the industry. JPMorgan’s interest expense was up 170% from a year ago, with JPMorgan having to pay up more for deposits. Revenue and profit were lower than the second quarter’s records, and Dimon cautioned they remain above historical norms because of the high rates and scant loan losses.

Consumers and businesses have continued to borrow, despite higher rates, and total loans were up 18% for JPMorgan.

The consumer bank’s revenue rose 29%. Profit rose 36% to $5.9 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the corporate and investment bank, revenue fell 2%. Profit fell 12% to $3.09 billion.

Write to David Benoit at David.Benoit@wsj.com

