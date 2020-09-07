Mumbai: The K.V. Kamath committee on Monday recommended a graded approach to restructuring of stressed accounts based on severity of the impact on the borrowers. The committee has allowed banks to classify the accounts into mild, moderate and severe as recommended by the committee.

In line with the mandate given by the RBI, Kamath committee has identified four financial parameters including total outside liabilities to adjusted tangible networth, total debt to EBITDA, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), average debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR).

“The sector-specific thresholds (ceilings or floors, as the case may be) for each of the above key ratios that should be considered by the lending institutions in the resolution assumptions with respect to an eligible borrower," said the committee.

The committee has therefore identified 26 sectors and also recommended sector specific thresholds for these sectors. In its report the five-member committee said power, construction, iron and steel, roads, real estate, wholesale trading, textiles, consumer durables, aviation, logistics, hotels, restaurants and tourism, mining are among the sectors that will need restructuring.

“Time is of essence at the present juncture. Considering the large volume and the fact that only standard assets are eligible under the proposed scheme, a segmented approach of bucketing these accounts under mild, moderate and severe stress, may ensure quick turnaround. To complete this task, simplified restructuring for mild and moderate stress may be prescribed. Severe stress cases would require comprehensive restructuring," the committee said.

RBI had formed a five member committee under the chairmanship of former ICICI Bank CEO KV Kamath to make recommendations on the financial parameters to be considered for the one-time restructuring of loans impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic. Other members of the committee are former State Bank of India executive Diwakar Gupta, current Canara Bank chairman TN Manoharan, consultant Ashvin Parekh and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) CEO Sunil Mehta who was also a secretary to the committee.

The committee will scrutinise restructuring of loans above ₹1500 crore. The term of the committee has been extended till June 30 2021. The resolution under this framework is applicable only to those borrowers who have been impacted on account of Covid. Only those borrowers which were classified as standard and with arrears less than 30 days as at March 1, 2020 are eligible under the Framework.

According to RBI, the resolution framework may be invoked not later than December 31, 2020 and the plan needs to be implemented within 180 days from the date of invocation.

