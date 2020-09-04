Kamath panel may suggest differentiated recast plan

On 21 August, Mint had reported that many banks have already put in place board-approved policies for restructuring and are awaiting inputs from the Kamath committee. They have already segregated loans into two buckets, customized and standardized, for quicker resolution. Corporate borrowers will be offered customized solutions because of the complexity of their contracts and involvement of multiple banks. Individual borrowers, on the other hand, will be given a standardized package if they can show substantial loss of income because of covid-19.