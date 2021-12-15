MUMBAI : Although some lenders are discussing with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the possibility of postponing deadlines to meet financial parameters under the Kamath Committee norms, Axis Bank sees no such need at present, a senior executive said on Tuesday. “I think there is some conversation that is going on currently among some of the banks with RBI to extend the Kamath Committee timelines. We are not seeing any need to do that at this point of time," Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director (designate), Axis Bank told reporters.

For resolution plans under the RBI circular on 6 August 2020, borrowers were supposed to meet the sector-specific thresholds in five financial parameters, four of which are related to the operational performance of the borrowing entity. The central bank had announced these measures after the first wave of covid-19 disrupted income streams of borrowers and crimped their ability to repay debt.

In August, RBI had allowed covid-hit corporate borrowers, whose loans were restructured under the first window, six more months to comply with a majority of the milestones as part of the resolution plan by 1 October 2022. The remaining parameters had to be met by 31 March 2022. Banks have implemented corporate debt recasts of about ₹70,000 crore under this scheme, according to estimates by rating agency Icra Ltd. The Economic Times reported on Tuesday that banks have approached RBI seeking another extension till March 2023.

In its report, the five-member Kamath Committee had identified five financial parameters for gauging the health of sectors facing difficulties: total outside liabilities to adjusted tangible net-worth, total debt to Ebitda, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), current ratio, and average debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR).

Meanwhile, Anand said he is seeing fairly strong capital expenditures in renewables, around the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes where the large corporations have jumped in to create capacity around electronics and solar cells, among others.

“We are seeing strong demand around roads, ports, specialty chemicals, data centres —that is a big area where we are seeing capex. It is fairly widespread at this point in time. What is also happening is that some of the cement companies, for example, have been able to fund fairly large capex through their own internal accruals," he said.

According to Anand, over the last two years, growth numbers and profitability have been very strong and therefore, cash accruals have been very strong. Therefore, companies have used that to deleverage and support capex through internal accruals.

