Karnataka Bank and Clix Capital enter into a Co-Lending partnership
This partnership is focused on providing loans to the Indian MSME sector which is one of the biggest contributors to India's GDP and employment growth, a joint statement said
Karnataka Bank (KBL), a leading Private Sector Bank and Clix Capital, one of India's fastest-growing new-age NBFCs, have entered into a strategic digital co-lending partnership through Yubi Co.lend Platform. This partnership is focused on providing loans to the Indian MSME sector which is one of the biggest contributors to India's GDP and employment growth. The agreement is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on co-lending by banks and NBFCs to priority sectors