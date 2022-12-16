The private sector lender Karnataka Bank has announced a new fixed deposit tenure of 91 days to 100 days. This special FD tenure is only available for a limited time; according to the bank's website, it is valid from December 16 until December 19, 2022. Karnataka Bank is providing an interest rate of 7.40% annually under this recently introduced fixed deposit tenure, and this interest rate is applicable to domestic deposits worth between Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 300 crore.

Karnataka Bank has mentioned on its website that “Introduction of new slab for 91 days to 100 days at 7.40% p.a interest rate on Domestic term deposits for Rs.200 crores to Rs.300 crores from December 16, 2022 to December 19, 2022." On deposits maturing in 91 days to 100 days, senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.40% over and above the standard rate, taking the interest rate benefit to 7.80% for them under the newly launched tenure.

Rates of interest on domestic term deposits of Karnataka Bank are in force from 1st December 2022. Upon the modification, the bank is now offering an interest rate on FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.25% to 5.80%. On deposits maturing in 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit), Karnataka Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.20%. As a contact to the Centenary year 2023–2024, the Bank has introduced the "KBL Centenary Deposit Scheme," a term deposit programme with a competitive interest rate of 7.60% per year for senior citizens and 7.20% per year for the general public.

On deposits maturing in the next seven days to 364 days, the bank is officially paying an interest rate of 5.25%, whereas Karnataka Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 7.20% on deposits maturing in the next 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit). The interest rate on deposits that mature in the next year to two years will now be 6.80%, while the interest rate on deposits that mature in the next two years to five years will now be 5.75%. Karnataka Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80% on deposits that mature in more than five to 10 years. Karnataka Bank is promising 0.40% additional over the regular rate under domestic FD for resident senior citizens exclusively for tenures of 1 to 5 years and 0.50% additional over the standard rate for tenures of 5 to 10 years, up to & inclusive of 5 crore only.

View Full Image Karnataka Bank FD Rates (karnatakabank.com)

Meanwhile, Bank of India and ICICI Bank today announced a rise in the interest rates on retail term deposits under ₹2 crore. In accordance with the revised, Bank of India is now providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 6.00%. BOI is now guaranteeing a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 444 days to less than 3 Years. Whereas, ICICI Bank raised interest rates on deposits by up to 60 basis points (bps) for maturities ranging from 46 days to 10 years. Senior citizens can now receive up to 7.50% on fixed deposits, while non-senior citizens can now enjoy up to 7.00%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday of last week, bringing it to 6.25% for the fifth time in a row. This prompted several banking institutions including SBI, HDFC, Bank of Maharashtra, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IOB, and Yes Bank to announce interest rate hikes on retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.