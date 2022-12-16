Karnataka Bank debuts limited time FD tenor of 91 to 100 days at 7.40% interest3 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 04:06 PM IST
- The private sector lender Karnataka Bank has announced a new fixed deposit tenure of 91 days to 100 days.
The private sector lender Karnataka Bank has announced a new fixed deposit tenure of 91 days to 100 days. This special FD tenure is only available for a limited time; according to the bank's website, it is valid from December 16 until December 19, 2022. Karnataka Bank is providing an interest rate of 7.40% annually under this recently introduced fixed deposit tenure, and this interest rate is applicable to domestic deposits worth between Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 300 crore.