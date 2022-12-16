Karnataka Bank debuts limited time FD tenor of 91 to 100 days at 7.40% interest

On deposits maturing in the next seven days to 364 days, the bank is officially paying an interest rate of 5.25%, whereas Karnataka Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 7.20% on deposits maturing in the next 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit). The interest rate on deposits that mature in the next year to two years will now be 6.80%, while the interest rate on deposits that mature in the next two years to five years will now be 5.75%. Karnataka Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80% on deposits that mature in more than five to 10 years. Karnataka Bank is promising 0.40% additional over the regular rate under domestic FD for resident senior citizens exclusively for tenures of 1 to 5 years and 0.50% additional over the standard rate for tenures of 5 to 10 years, up to & inclusive of 5 crore only.