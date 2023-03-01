Karnataka Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, get up to 7.50% on 555 days tenor
Karnataka Bank Limited an Indian private sector lender based in Mangalore has announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now offering interest rates between 5.25% and 5.80% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank will grant a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on a 555-day deposit tenure. The bank has said on its website that the interest rates on fixed deposits are in effect as of today, March 1, 2023.
