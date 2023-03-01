Karnataka Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, get up to 7.50% on 555 days tenor

Karnataka Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 364 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% and on those maturing in 1 year to 2 years, Karnataka Bank will now promise an interest rate of 7.00%. Karnataka Bank will now promise an interest rate of 7.50% on a deposit tenor of 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit) and an interest rate of 5.75% on a deposit tenor of above 2 years to 5 years. Deposits maturing from above 5 years to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.80%.