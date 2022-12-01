Karnataka Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.20% on 555 days tenor2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 04:38 PM IST
The private sector lender Karnataka Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 1st December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 5.25% to 5.80% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Karnataka Bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.20% on deposits maturing in 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit).