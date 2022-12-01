Karnataka Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.20% on 555 days tenor

Karnataka Bank FD Rates

The bank is currently paying an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 364 days, and Karnataka Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 7.20% on deposits maturing in 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit). Deposits maturing in the next year to two years will now earn an interest rate of 6.80%, while those maturing in the next two years to five years will earn 5.75%. On deposits maturing in more than five years to ten years, Karnataka Bank is now paying an interest rate of 5.80%. If a single rupee term deposit of at minimum ₹2 crore is prematurely closed, a penalty of 1% of the applicable rate will be applied.