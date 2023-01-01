Karnataka Bank revises FD rates, senior citizens earn 7.70% on 555 days tenor2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Karnataka Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 1st January, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.25% to 5.80%. Karnataka Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.30% for the general public and 7.70% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 555 days (KBL Centenary Deposit).