Karnataka Bank revises FD rates, senior citizens earn 7.70% on 555 days tenor

Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank today has announced a hike in fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr by up to 75 bps. The new FD rates of IOB are in force as of January 1, 2023. The bank lifted FD interest rates on short-term deposits with tenors of 7 to 90 days by up to 75 bps as a result of the revision. In contrast, PNB has stated that effective as of 1st January 2023 interest rates would climb for savings accounts and fixed deposit accounts under ₹2 crore. Thanks to PNB, savings account interest rates have risen by 25 basis points, and across a range of tenors, fixed deposit interest rates have been raised by up to 50 basis points.