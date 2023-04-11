Karnataka Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates, now earn as high as 7.30% on 375 days tenor2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
- Karnataka Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Karnataka Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. After the modification, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.50% to 5.80%. A maximum interest rate of 7.30% will be paid on deposits that mature in 375 days (the KBL Centenary Deposit). As of April 10, 2023, Karnataka Bank's most recent FD rates are in effect.
