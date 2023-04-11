Karnataka Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates, now earn as high as 7.30% on 375 days tenor

Karnataka Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 4.50% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 90 days, while Karnataka Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits maturing in the next 91 days to 364 days. Karnataka Bank is now offering interest rates of 7.00% on deposits held for one to two years and 7.30% on deposits held for 375 days (KBL Centenary Deposit). Deposits maturing between 2 and 5 years from now on will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%, while those maturing between 5 and 10 years from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.80%.