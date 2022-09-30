Karnataka Bank revises interest rates on domestic fixed deposits: Details inside

The private sector lender Karnataka Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 29th September 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates between 5.25% and 5.80%. Retail investors will now get a maximum interest rate of 6.40% on fixed deposits that mature in one to two years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}