Karnataka Bank's gross advances grew 4.87% as on December 31
Karnataka Bank Ltd today said its gross advances as of December 31, 2021, grew at 4.87 per cent year-on-year to 56,655.16 crore, while sequential growth over September 2021 was at 1.90 per cent.

The gross advances were 55,601.22 crore in September quarter, while they were 52,725.09 crore in the March quarter of the financial year.

The bank's CASA deposits grew by 10.59 per cent year-on-year, while sequential growth over September 2021 was at 3.35 per cent.

The core deposits grew by 6.27 per cent year on year, while sequential growth over September 2021 was at 1.96 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October had approved the appointment of Pradeep Kumar Panja as part-time Chairman of Karnataka Bank for a period of three years. Panja is a career banker and retired as Managing Director (Corporate Banking) of State Bank of India (SBI). 

The Karnataka Bank stock closed at 63.15, up 1.60 or 2.60 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

