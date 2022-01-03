Karnataka Bank's gross advances grew 4.87% as on December 31

Karnataka Bank's gross advances grew 4.87% as on December 311 min read . 10:27 PM IST
- The bank's CASA deposits grew by 10.59 per cent year-on-year, while sequential growth over September 2021 was at 3.35 per cent.
Karnataka Bank Ltd today said its gross advances as of December 31, 2021, grew at 4.87 per cent year-on-year to ₹56,655.16 crore, while sequential growth over September 2021 was at 1.90 per cent.
The gross advances were ₹55,601.22 crore in September quarter, while they were ₹52,725.09 crore in the March quarter of the financial year.
The core deposits grew by 6.27 per cent year on year, while sequential growth over September 2021 was at 1.96 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October had approved the appointment of Pradeep Kumar Panja as part-time Chairman of Karnataka Bank for a period of three years. Panja is a career banker and retired as Managing Director (Corporate Banking) of State Bank of India (SBI).
The Karnataka Bank stock closed at ₹63.15, up ₹1.60 or 2.60 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.
