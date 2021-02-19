The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has put restrictions on Karnataka-based Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd from granting fresh loans or accepting deposits.

The central bank has also restricted the withdrawal limit at ₹1,000. "Considering the bank's present liquidity position, a sum not exceeding ₹1000 only of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn," RBI said in a release on Friday. So, the customers of the co-operative bank cannot withdra more than ₹1,000 from the lender.

The directions are set to remain in force for six months from the close of business on February 19, 2021 and are subject to review, it added.

The bank has also been asked not to make fresh investments or incur any liability without its prior permission. It has also asked the lender to desist from disbursing any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities or otherwise, or dispose of any of its assets except as notified in the RBI direction.

It said customers can set off their loans against deposits subject to conditions. "However, 99.58% of the depositors are fully covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insurance scheme," said the regulator.

The RBI further said putting the bank under restrictions should not be construed as cancellation of its banking license.

The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of the directions depending upon circumstances, the central bank said.

