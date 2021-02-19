The central bank has also restricted the withdrawal limit at ₹1,000. "Considering the bank's present liquidity position, a sum not exceeding ₹1000 only of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn," RBI said in a release on Friday. So, the customers of the co-operative bank cannot withdra more than ₹1,000 from the lender.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}