Karnataka reverts boycott circular against SBI, PNB after banks repay ₹23 crore with interest

  • The reversal comes in response to widespread criticism and concerns raised by various stakeholders.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published5 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Karnataka Government to revert business ties with SBI, PNB Banks
Karnataka Government to revert business ties with SBI, PNB Banks(MINT_PRINT)

The Karnataka government has revoked a controversial directive that had instructed its various departments to cease operations with two of India's largest public sector banks, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

This decision comes after the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) returned a total of 22.67 crore, which had been the subject of alleged embezzlement, along with interest for one year, as per the report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

On August 12, the state's finance department had issued a circular calling for all government entities, including departments, boards, corporations, universities, local bodies, and public sector undertakings, to cut ties with SBI and PNB. The government had cited the banks' perceived lack of cooperation in recovering misappropriated funds as the reason for this drastic measure. However, the circular was suspended just four days later, as per the report by Moneycontrol.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “SBI returned 9.67 crore, and PNB returned 13 crore, both with one year's interest, pending the outcome of court cases,” as quoted by Moneycontrol.

The original circular was prompted by two separate incidents of alleged financial misconduct. The first case involved a 25 crore fixed deposit made by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board with PNB's Rajajinagar branch in September 2011. Upon maturity, PNB reportedly released only 13 crore, with the remaining amount unresolved for over a decade.

The second case centred around a 10 crore fixed deposit by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board with the former State Bank of Mysore, now part of SBI. This deposit was allegedly misused to settle a private company's loans using forged documents.

With the banks having now returned the disputed funds plus interest, the state government's decision to withdraw the circular marks a resolution to this financial standoff.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingKarnataka reverts boycott circular against SBI, PNB after banks repay ₹23 crore with interest

