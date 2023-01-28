Karur Vysya Bank hike savings account rates, get up to 5.25% in force from today3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has announced an interest rate hike on savings bank deposits.
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has announced an interest rate hike on savings bank deposits. According to the official website of the bank, the new savings account interest rates of the bank are effective as of today, i.e. 28.01.2023. You may create a savings account with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) for best-in-class services thanks to its extensive network of branches and ATMs throughout India. Customers can now get a maximum interest rate of 5.25% from Karur Vysya Bank on their savings accounts as a result of the interest rate hike.
