Karur Vysya Bank hike savings account rates, get up to 5.25% in force from today

Karur Vysya Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On savings accounts with end of the day balance of less than Rs.5 Lakh, the bank is offering an interest rate of 2.25% and on savings accounts with end of the day balance of Rs.5 Lakh up to less than Rs.10 Lakh, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.50%. Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is now offering an interest rate of 3.00% on savings accounts with end of the day balance of Rs.10 Lakh up to less than Rs.1 Crore, whereas customers can get an interest rate of 3.25% on savings accounts with end of the day balance of Rs.1 Crore up to less than Rs.100 Crore. On savings accounts with end of the day balance of Rs.100 Crore up to less than Rs.150 Crore, customers will get an interest rate of 5.00% and on those with end of the day balance of Rs.150 Crore and above, savings account customers of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) will now get a maximum interest rate of 5.25%.