Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), a private sector lender, has announced an increase in interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The bank is now offering interest rates between 4.00% and 6.25% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to more than 6 years. The maximum return on deposits that mature in 444 days is currently 8% for senior citizens and 7.50% for the general public. The latest FD rates from Karur Vysya Bank will take effect on February 20, 2023, according to the bank's website.

Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 4.00% and on those maturing in 31 days to 90 days, Karur Vysya Bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.25%. Karur Vysya Bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.00% on a deposit tenor of 91 days to 180 days and the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.25% on a deposit tenor of 181 days to 270 days.

Deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50% and those maturing in 1 year to 443 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.00%. The bank will now pay a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 444 days, and from 445 days up to 554 days, Karur Vysya Bank will pay a rate of 7.00%.

As of right now, Karur Vysya Bank will pay 7.25% interest on deposits with a maturity of 555 days, and 7.00% interest on deposits with a maturity of 556 days to 3 years. Deposits maturing from more than three years to six years will pay interest at a rate of 6.25%, while the bank is now paying an interest rate of 5.90% on KVB-Tax Shield Deposits.

View Full Image Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates (kvb.co.in)

On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years, senior citizens will get an additional rate of interest over and above the regular rates. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 443 days, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.40% and on those maturing in 444 days, Karur Vysya Bank will pay a maximum interest rate of 8.00% to senior citizens.

Senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 7.40% on a deposit tenor of 445 to 554 days whereas they can get an interest rate of 7.65% on a deposit tenor of 555 days. Deposits maturing in 556 days upto 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 7.40% to senior citizens and those maturing from above 3 years to 10 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.65% to them. On KVB - Tax Shield Deposits of 5 years, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 5.90%.

The aforementioned interest will be determined at the rate in effect during the period that the deposit has actually been maintained by the bank; senior citizen rates do not apply to NRIs. The bank's distribution network comprised 792 branches and 2,233 ATMs / Cash Recyclers as of December 31, 2022, up from 781 branches and 2,227 ATMs / Cash Recyclers in the year-ago quarter. Balance sheet size as of December 31, 2022, was ₹89,013 crore as opposed to ₹77,612 crore as of December 31, 2021, a growth of 14.7%; meanwhile, total business during the third quarter of fiscal year 23 stood at ₹1,39,062 crore, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 13.4%, up by ₹16,398 crore from ₹1,22,664 crore during the third quarter of fiscal year 22.