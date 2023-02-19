Karur Vysya Bank hikes FD rates, now offers up to 8% on a tenor of 444 days
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), a private sector lender, has announced an increase in interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The bank is now offering interest rates between 4.00% and 6.25% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to more than 6 years. The maximum return on deposits that mature in 444 days is currently 8% for senior citizens and 7.50% for the general public. The latest FD rates from Karur Vysya Bank will take effect on February 20, 2023, according to the bank's website.
