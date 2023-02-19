Karur Vysya Bank hikes FD rates, now offers up to 8% on a tenor of 444 days

The aforementioned interest will be determined at the rate in effect during the period that the deposit has actually been maintained by the bank; senior citizen rates do not apply to NRIs. The bank's distribution network comprised 792 branches and 2,233 ATMs / Cash Recyclers as of December 31, 2022, up from 781 branches and 2,227 ATMs / Cash Recyclers in the year-ago quarter. Balance sheet size as of December 31, 2022, was ₹89,013 crore as opposed to ₹77,612 crore as of December 31, 2021, a growth of 14.7%; meanwhile, total business during the third quarter of fiscal year 23 stood at ₹1,39,062 crore, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 13.4%, up by ₹16,398 crore from ₹1,22,664 crore during the third quarter of fiscal year 22.