Key debtors vow to pay, but banks are wary

The Dhoot family has offered to repay ₹30,000 crore to lenders and take 13 out of 15 companies that it formerly controlled out of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process. On 22 October, Dhoot said that once the management of the companies under IBC is under their control, they propose to monetize the assets, including real estate, to repay the loan. The family also aims to generate revenue of ₹6,000 crore from its consumer electronics and home appliance business in fiscal 2021. The funds will be brought in over a period of three years, Dhoot said.