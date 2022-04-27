What’s in store for customers in RBI’s new card regime

The regulations empower credit card customers, mandate lenders to take consent of customers on various issues pertaining to credit cards, and also strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism. Card issuers need to provide customers with a page listing key facts such as interest rate and other charges at the time of application. In case an application is rejected, the issuer is bound to specify the reason for the rejection in writing. Customers can report instances of receiving unsolicited credit cards to RBI and claim compensation. As per the new rules, issuers may offer insurance cover, at the discretion of the customer.