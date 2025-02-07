Key takeaways from the RBI’s monetary policy committee conference
Summary
- The monetary policy committee on Friday cut the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% to support growth. At a post-policy press conference, new RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra spoke on a range of issues, including LCR norms and geopolitical developments.
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) on Friday cut the key policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% to support growth. At a post-policy press conference, new RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra spoke on a range of issues such as implementation of the proposed guidelines on liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), working with the government on various recommendations, geopolitical developments, and the cost of policy actions on regulated entities. Mint brings key takeaways from the policy conference and comments made by the RBI governor and deputy governors M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and Swaminathan J. All comments, unless otherwise identified, are by Malhotra. Edited excerpts: