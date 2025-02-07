Global uncertainties a bigger worry than rupee depreciation

Rupee depreciation was certainly factored in while deciding on the rate cut and the stance we are maintaining. While it puts pressure on inflation, a higher worry for us would be as to how global uncertainties pan out. Even if the tariff wars were not to carry out, just the uncertainty in itself is something which is worrisome, because that has a direct impact on growth, and on investment and consumption expenditure decisions, which get deferred. And a lot of the appreciation of the dollar and the depreciation of the rupee is actually linked to this uncertainty, which is not good for growth and imported inflation. That is something we all need to be cognizant about.