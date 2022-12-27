Key trends in fintech, digital payments that can drive the progress in 2023

Key trends in fintech, digital payments that can drive the progress in 20231 min read . 12:02 PM IST
India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a thriving ecosystem of startups and established companies driving innovative financial solutions. A robust tech stack, combined with the Jan Dhan Yojana and the surge of UPI, has opened doors to endless opportunities to spur innovative offerings and services in Fintech.
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments listed out a few trends that can drive the progress of fintech, digital payments in 2023:
Offline digital payments gain traction
The introduction of offline digital payments such as UPI 123pay will increase person-to-merchant (P2M) and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions via payment apps. This will exponentially increase the financial awareness for users even from the remotest regions, making them a new customer segment for businesses.
Increase in cross border payments
Home grown payment solutions will gain further acceptance in foreign markets, increasing cross border transactions. NPCI’s efforts in expanding UPI in markets such as Europe, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland will act as a growth catalyst. Recent initiatives, such as allowing Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to directly make payments for their bills using Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS), will accelerate this process.
Increased adoption of BNPL
In 2023, we will witness an increased collaboration between banks, NBFCs, and payment networks, giving access to credit to a largely underserved market and creating a new customer base. Segments offering BNPL will go beyond electronics, mobiles and groceries, extending to essentials, healthcare, online education, insurance, and travel.
Banking as a Service (BaaS) has emerged to be a powerful avenue to boost the reach of financial services. We are witnessing a rising focus on convenient banking and utilisation of tech-led innovation. Considering the efforts will increase in 2023, we will undoubtedly move closer to the aspiration of hassle-free bank account shifting, just like changing mobile phone service providers. It goes without saying that we are entering an exciting phase wherein fintech and digital payments will become force multipliers in India's financial inclusion endeavour."