Know thy customer through data leaks

Others experts believe that only some of the big digital lenders and fintechs are investing in security while the smaller companies are unable to match that in scale. “It must be kept in mind that attempts to breach cyber security occur more in larger companies. In India, where the number of attacks are growing, it is certainly a challenge," says Rahul Sasi, founder of CloudSEK, a company that identifies and removes digital threats. He was also a member of the RBI working group on digital lending set up in January 2021. It begins with an innocuous breach that companies say has been plugged but a lot of these data leaks have staggered consequences for consumers. The same set of KYC data stolen can be used to seek fraudulent loans in the coming months or years from different lenders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}