Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch credit cards on the RuPay network for Indian armed forces personnel.

“The Kotak RuPay Veer Platinum and Kotak RuPay Veer Select Credit Cards are specially designed to fulfil the needs of those who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation, i.e. the armed forces of the country – Army, Navy, and Air Force," the bank said in its statement.

“The RuPay payment network has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last few years and we are pleased to tie up with NPCI and launch Kotak credit cards on the RuPay platform," said Ambuj Chandna, president – consumer assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

These two variants are contactless credit cards and come with zero joining fee. Some of the benefits of the Kotak RuPay Veer credit cards include fuel surcharge and railway surcharge waivers, card activation offer, annual fee waiver, an attractive rewards programme, and airport lounge access for cardholders.

“The Kotak RuPay credit card ‘Veer’ for the armed forces will provide a safe, rewarding and contactless shopping experience to our uniformed personnel and their families," said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

