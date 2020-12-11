Kotak can’t pay dividend on preference shares, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividend on perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) worth ₹500 crore that it sold in 2018 to comply with a regulatory ceiling on promoter shareholding.

The regulator first ordered banks and certain categories of non-banks on 4 December not to pay dividends from their profits in FY20 to conserve capital but clarified on Thursday that it applied to PNCPS as well in a letter to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The clarification is a blow for preference shareholders of banks as the securities fetch a fixed dividend, and are seen as quasi-debt. Non-cumulative preference shares promise fixed annual dividends from net profit, but in case the firm fails to pay such dividend in a year, it cannot be claimed later.

In August 2018, Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 1 billion PNCPS to domestic institutions and firms at ₹5 each, to comply with a regulatory requirement of reducing promoter stake to 19.7% from 30%. However, RBI rejected this as these shares don’t have voting rights and won’t result in dilution of control.

According to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s annual report, Signet Chemical Corp. Pvt. Ltd held 8%, Aditya Birla Finance 7%, ICICI Lombard General Insurance 6.6% and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd held 6% of its preference shares. Mint couldn’t ascertain whether the firms continue to hold these securities.

In March, the bank declared an interim dividend of 8.1% on these shares, totalling ₹40.50 crore, excluding dividend distribution tax.

Analysts said RBI’s move could diminish investors’ interest in such securities. “Institutional investors have generally been less enthusiastic about this instrument as they considered it to have a higher risk. After RBI’s consideration of this instrument closer to equity, the ask on risk premium is likely to go up," said Prakash Aggarwal, director and head of financial institutions, India Ratings & Research.

