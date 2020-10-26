Kotak looks to take over IndusInd Bank

“The promoter of IndusInd Bank, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, completely denies the said rumour and considers it malicious, untrue and baseless. IIHL is promoted by the Hindujas and a broad base of other successful NRIs from the overseas Indian diaspora. They reiterate their full support to the IndusInd Bank, now and always," the promoters of IndusInd Bank said in response to a query."The promoter reaffirms its unstinted support to IndusInd Bank."