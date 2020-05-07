Home > Industry > Banking > Kotak Mahindra Bank announces 10% salary cut for a section of employees
Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces 10% salary cut for a section of employees

2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 03:25 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • The bank said covid-19, which has wreaked havoc on the economy, will in turn impact financial services firms like the bank
  • The bank had committed 25 crore towards PM Cares and Uday Kotak committed another 25 crore to the fund

MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank has decided to cut salaries by 10% for employees earning over 25 lakh per year, an internal communication of the bank said.

The communication, seen by Mint said, “We have decided on a 10% reduction in cost to company (CTC) for all colleagues with a salary of more than 25 lakh per annum, with effect from May 2020 for FY21. Employees earning less than 25 lakh per anum will not be impacted," the private sector lender said.

The bank said covid-19, which has wreaked havoc on the economy, will in turn impact financial services firms like the bank.

On 29 March, the bank had committed 25 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM Cares) fund. Separately, Uday Kotak, chief executive of the bank, committed another 25 crore to the fund.

“Hence, we too need to re-calibrate our costs and operations, well in advance, to ensure sustainability of our businesses. We need to ensure that our colleagues are safe and do our best to protect their jobs," the memo said. "To this end, you will recall, the Kotak Leadership Team voluntarily surrendered 15% of their pay for 2020-21, and Uday Kotak chose to take only a token salary for the year."

According to the bank, what seemed like a two or three month phenomenon in the beginning, has turned out to be a pandemic with serious implications on both lives and livelihood. “More importantly, it is increasingly clear that the pandemic is not going away anytime soon," the bank said.

The memo said only time will tell how "we as a firm, as an economy, as a country, as a world, as humanity, emerge from this momentous event".

“Until then, the firm salutes you for bravely executing your duties as an essential services provider. We are proud of you for going above and beyond the call of duty to serve our customers, our communities and your firm, always with a smile on your lips, and a song in your heart," it concludes.

