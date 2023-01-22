Kotak Mahindra Bank approves issuance of NCDs worth 2,000 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves issuance of NCDs worth ₹2,000 cr2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:26 PM IST
The bank has also approved the proposal for raising funds by the way of the issuance of unsecured redeemable NCDs or bonds, or other debt securities on a private placement basis, for an amount up to ₹7,000 crore during the next financial year
Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday said that the bank's board has approved issuance of listed, redeemable, unsecured non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis worth ₹2,000 crore in FY 2022-23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×