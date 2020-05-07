Home > Industry > Banking > Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts CTC by 10% for all staff earning above 25 lakh
The group and Kotak himself had earlier announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund
The group and Kotak himself had earlier announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts CTC by 10% for all staff earning above 25 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 01:42 PM IST PTI

  • The move comes weeks after the top management voluntarily surrendered 15% of their payments for 2020-21
  • The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a heavy impact on the economy and many corporates have been cutting salaries

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has decided on a 10 per cent pay cut for the employees earning above 25 lakh per annum, in a business sustainability move amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a communication.

The move comes weeks after the top management voluntarily surrendered 15 per cent of their payments for 2020-21.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a heavy impact on the economy and many corporates have been cutting salaries. Some have also retrenched staff, with the unorganised sector being hit the most.

The unemployment rate in India touched 27 per cent in the week to May 3, according to think-tank CMIE.

“What seemed like a 2-3 months phenomenon in the beginning, has turned out to be a pandemic with serious implications on both lives and livelihood. More importantly, it is increasingly clear that the pandemic is not going away anytime soon," Kotak's group chief Human Resources officer Sukhjit S Pasricha said in an internal note. 

The move to recalibrate salaries is driven by the objective of business sustainability, Pasricha said.

"We have decided on a 10 per cent reduction in CTC (cost to company) for all colleagues with a salary of more than 25 lakh per annum, with effect from May 2020 for FY21," the note said.

Quoting the bank's Managing Director Uday Kotak, the note said, "we are into unchartered waters and only time will tell how we as a firm, as an economy, as a country, as a world, as humanity, emerge from this momentous event."

The group and Kotak himself had earlier announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund and also the Maharashtra chief minister's relief fund.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The sale of equity shares will help the private lender take advantage of expansion opportunities. (Mint)

Kotak Mahindra Bank plans a mega share sale to raise 7,500 crore

2 min read . 23 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout