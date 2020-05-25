MUMBAI: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reduced interest rates for savings bank accounts following the rate cut by Reserve Bank of India last week.

The interest rate on savings account for balance up to ₹1 lakh has been lowered by 25 basis points to 3.5%. For balance above ₹1 lakh, the interest rate has been cut by 50 basis points to 4%. The new interest rates will be effective Monday.

The move comes after the RBI announced an off-cycle repo rate cut by 40 basis points to 4%.

Kotak had reported a 10% fall in net profit to ₹1266 crore in the March quarter as against ₹1407.80 crore a year ago.

The bank’s average savings deposits grew by 21% to ₹85,656 crore for fiscal year 2019-2020 compared to ₹70,990 crore during previous fiscal. Average current account deposits grew by 17 per cent to ₹33,699 crore for FY20 compared to ₹28,742 crore for FY19.

The current and savings account ratio of total deposits (CASA) stood at 56.2% in the March quarter compared to 52.5% in the previous year

