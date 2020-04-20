Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts interest rates on savings accounts once again

MUMBAI : Kotak Mahindra Bank has slashed the interest rates on savings deposits for the second time this month. The bank had lowered the savings rates from April 1 and the new lower rates are effective from today. "Effective April 20, the interest rates on daily balances in savings account stands revised to 4.5 per cent per annum for daily balances above ₹1 lakh and 3.75 per cent for daily balances up to ₹1 lakh," Puneet Kapoor, the bank's president for products, alternate channels and customer experience delivery said.

When contacted, the bank's spokesman told PTI that the move reflects falling interest rates scenario and will help better manage the cost of funds and pass on the benefit to borrowers.

This is still a full 100 bps more than the SBI rate, which offers only a flat rate to everyone and 25-50 bps over the industry average, while its higher rate is still much above the both.

Kotak was one of a handful banks-–Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBI and DBS--to offer higher pricing on savings deposits that had peaked at 7 per cent for the past many years. These banks were offering higher rates to bring down their cost of funds by increasing the low-cost Casa (current and savings) accounts. While banks like SBI and HDFC Bank have very high Casa base of over 55 per cent, the same is very low for these banks in the mid-30 to early 40s type.