Kotak Mahindra Bank enables face authentication-based e-KYC2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 07:39 PM IST
- The authentication is done via a mobile application developed by UIDAI. No additional device will be required to perform the authentication
Listen to this article
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) on Tuesday said it has enabled client onboarding via face authentication-based Aadhaar e-KYC. “Kotak is one of the first banks to go live with enabling client onboarding via face authentication-based e-KYC," the bank said in its official statement.