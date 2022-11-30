Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates are effective from today, check what’s new here

The fixed deposits of interest rates of Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective from today 30th November and as per the official website of the bank, the new rates are applicable on deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the update, the bank is now providing FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.20% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for senior citizens. The maximum interest is now 6.50% for the general public and 7.00% for senior citizens on FDs maturing in 23 months to less than 2 years.

