Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates are effective from today. Check what’s new now3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:07 PM IST
The latest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective as of today, 24th January 2023. Both new deposits and renewals of existing deposits are subject to the new rates. Customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank may create a fixed deposit account with a minimum lump-sum deposit of Rs. 5000, and the flexible tenure options vary from 7 days to 10 years.
