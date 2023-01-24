Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates are effective from today. Check what’s new now

Deposits that mature in two to three years will earn interest at a rate of 6.75%, while those that mature in three years or more but less than four years will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%. The interest rates offered by Kotak Bank for deposits maturing in 4 years or more but less than 5 years, and 5 years or more but not including 10 years, are 6.25% and 6.20%, respectively.