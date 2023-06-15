Kotak Mahindra Bank gets ₹5,400 crore deposits in ₹2,000 banknotes

Kotak Mahindra Bank gets ₹5,400 crore deposits in ₹2,000 banknotes2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Virat Diwanji, group president and head of consumer banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank said that the bank has a 2-2.5% market share in banking system deposits but its share in the ₹2,000 banknote deposits, so far, is higher at about 3.5%
Mumbai: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has received about ₹5,400 crore as deposits in ₹2,000 notes following RBI's decision to withdraw these banknotes from circulation, a senior official said on Thursday.
