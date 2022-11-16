Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes 1-year MCLR rate by 10 bps, revises base rates2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 10:08 PM IST
- Kotak Mahindra Bank raises rates for other tenors while increased the 1-year MCLR rate by 10 bps.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the major private sector banks, increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for various loan tenors and hiked the benchmark one-year tenor rate by 10 basis points. According to Kotak Bank's website, the updated MCLR rates went into effect on November 16, 2022.