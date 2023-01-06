Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on these maturity tenors

Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on these maturity tenors2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the top lenders in the private sector, raised the interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 4, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors by up to 50 bps. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits with a term of 390 days to less than two years.